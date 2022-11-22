Controversial actress Nkechi Blessing is currently in Osun state and she made sure to visit the Ooni of Ife’s palace

The Nollywood diva shared a photo with the revered monarch on her page and mentioned how he made her laugh so hard

The movie star's photo post has since generated different reactions from members of the online community

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday has set tongues rolling again in the online community with a recent picture shared on her Instagram page.

The actress recently took a trip down to Osun state and she paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Nkechi Blessing poses with Ooni. Photo: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo on her page, Nkechi pointed out the monarch’s jovial nature while noting that she hasn’t laughed so hard in a long time.

“Ever met a jovial king? Well this picture says it all I have never laughed this hard in a long time…,” her post read in part.

The actress extended her appreciation to the king for his warm reception and prayed to God to bless his existence.

See her post below:

Social media users react

saucysugar said:

"Jovial King indeed, abi you go submit application form for wife position."

murjamoh said:

"Na so e dey take start oh never laughed this hard before hmmm."

uchemaduagwu said:

"This is now Obsession Aunty, don't know if Na Mess or Blushing, this picture is confusing, but the minimum qualification for OLORI Na BSc and Maturity, when you finish taking photos, please sweep and return to Lagos."

elvispoundstaker said:

"Nkechi you doh reach there. Dem really say Ooni go reach everybody ."

ruonysfashion said:

"If the Mohamed won't go to the mountain,the mountain will go to Mohamed...NBS don dey prepare to be olori."

mattydeju said:

"Please there must be decorum in the way dig and harry is visiting this palace, ooni is sacred and the way poeple turn his palace to mecca need to be review."

dukeofbarking said:

"After taking pics with Ooni,kindly return back to base. The minimum qualification na coming degree holder,large account balance,working experience in a reputable industry and possibly with one child and 50 years and above bye✋."

Nkechi Blessing calls herself incoming Ooni's wife

Some weeks ago, Legit.ng reported that Nkechi Blessing had caused a commotion on social media after making passes at the Ooni of Ife.

The actress shared a photo on Instagram and proceeded to tag herself as the traditional monarch's incoming bride.

Many didn't find the post funny as they came after the controversial Nollywood actress.

