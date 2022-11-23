Nkechi Blessing Sunday has returned to social media with a post addressing those who lashed out at her over the visit to the Ooni of Ife’s palace

The actress explained that she was invited by Olori Aderonke as one of the judges for an indigenous pageantry show

According to the Nollywood diva, the name-calling and insults from online trolls have not stopped her from staying focused

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday recently penned an epistle addressing the backlash she received over her recent visit to the place of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

The controversial film star, in her post, explained that she honoured the special invite from one of the monarch's queens, Olori Aderonke, to act as one of the judges for an indigenous pageantry show.

Nkechi Blessing said she was invited to the palace of the Ooni by one of the queens. Photo:@nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

Nkechi said she had initially contemplated honouring the invite as she thought the monarch wanted to have her locked up.

“ I do not take this opportunity and privilege for granted ma When I got that call,I tot the king was going to put me in prison but one mind told me NBS Go on that trip you might be wrong,” her post read in part.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to the actress, the name-calling on social media has no impact on her as it hasn’t stopped her from staying focused. Nkechi added that those who criticize her actions will give anything to take her place.

See her post below:

Social media users react to Nkechi's post

halimah_olami said:

"Very wonderful judge, don't mind crazy people that don't know your mission. As a judge for QMA, you definitely need.to look good like a Queen. Respect ma'am."

sedatersaviour said:

"Absolute truth girl stay focused and keep flying on the wings of Gods grace."

ymc_collectionss said:

"I love this comment… GOD bless you for your maturity. Aye le mabinu, common “Let them say”

deborah.hounton said:

"Just the perfect caption, like they don't know for celebrities, trolling and dragging only give them more fame, to those ones that is focused and positive its more of a good to them than bad."

emeraldclothiers_ said:

"The Bible already confirmed it that we will sit with king, top ruler of the world and not with mere men….Continue to shine.."

Ooni of Ife's son with Queen Naomi clocks new age

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Ooni of Ife's son, Prince Tadenikawo, clocked a new age in style.

The little man's mother, Queen Naomi, organised a jungle-themed birthday party for him that had close friends and family members in attendance.

However, it appeared the Ooni wasn't present at the gathering.

Source: Legit.ng