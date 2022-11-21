Popular singer Teni the entertainer reveals for the first time an untold truth about her relationship with her colleague and friend, Davido, that has got people talking

Teni noted during a recent that Davido has always been good to her, and she loves him genuinely that when something happens to him, it feels almost like it happens to her too

She further revealed to what extent the Stand Strong crooner had gone to support her, especially when she was recording the music video for her song For You

Singer Teni shares during an interview why she holds Davido in high regard. Photo credit: @tenientertainer/@davido

Source: Instagram

The Sugar Mummy also noted that Davido cancelled a huge deal to show support for her while they were on set to record a new song.

She went on to note that she holds David in very high regard, and for this reason, when something happens to him, she usually feels like it is also happening to her.

Watch Teni's interview where she spoke about Davido below:

See how netizens reacted to Teni's comment about Davido on how much he has done for her below:

@otunba_versace:

"He always comes through for everybody."

@vio_fresh:

"He a great guy for sure."

@jagoborn:

"Man so good with clean heart 30BG ni mi tokantokan."

@becca_write:

"And with all his good deeds no one was there to safe his son, is being good even worth it... Just asking because am sure he's good to all the 14 people in that house yet his son went through that hell."

@princehaywhy:

"Man I miss him a lot tho... I be FC yea but man I miss his smile alone, I miss the Gang join…I miss the Shegbe God please strengthen him and bring him bk... Man is a big vibe."

@travelwiza:

"Baba Imade is a real one."

@lyta_dc_007:

"Reason we call him 001."

“Baba Ifeanyi no hard to see”: Reactions trails moment actor Ibrahim Chatta was seen hangout with Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that in their usual detective manner, Nigerians in the online community have reacted to the viral photos of singer Davido and Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta as they noticed something wasn't right with how they were looking.

Some noted in the posts shared by Ibrahim Chatta that both entertainers looked drunk and high as they pointed out that their eyes looked thinner.

However, some fans have reacted to the photos saying Davido is not a difficult celebrity to access. The singer was hailed for his humility and his down-to-earth mentality.

