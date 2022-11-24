A Nigerian lady has shared a video of her daddy as she warned men to steer clear of messing around with her heart

In the clip, her dad, sporting a black shirt and trousers, was described as a kung-fu master and showed off his fighting skill

Nigerians who reacted to the lady's video found it very funny, as some suggested that the lady overrated her daddy's skill

A young Nigerian lady, @faceanambrastate, has shared a very short video of her father showing off his kung fu skill.

The lady said that her father is the master (shifu) of JKD BUSHIDO Enugu, Nigeria. She added that if any man as much as messes with her heart, her father will deal with the person.

Lady's father with kung fu skill

In the clip she shared, the man could be seen demonstrating his hand fight strategy as he had a white belt on.

His foot works were similar to the ones Chinese actors often demonstrate in movies. In the background were some people learning how to fight.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments and hundreds of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Livinus Okolie said:

"Nice but him go still collect for street."

DONNIE said:

"Chairman don drink beer finish come dey display."

Farid Oduola96kill_shoot99 said:

"If i commot cord e don finish."

user4003031115237 said:

"Remember say 2by2 dey oo bois are not smiling oo."

Funds said:

"Great Traffic controller for Emene during Adoration days."

She replied:

"Exactly you know my father very well did you also know he is a konfu teacher if know then go and ask well."

Preshy said:

"This one na borucho for mortal kombat abi Watin them de call am again."

