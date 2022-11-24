A Nigerian man caused a stir on social media after revealing how he was dumped for being too perfect in his relationship

From screenshots he released, his ex-girlfriend described him as the kind of man anyone would kill for

The emotional lady said she felt bad about breaking up with him but that she couldn't 't fight it anymore

A Nigerian man has opened up that his girlfriend called it quits on their relationship owing to what she tagged as him being 'too perfect.'

The man with the handle @RoarfxA made the heartbreaking revelation on Twitter while responding to influencer Shola's tweet in which he highlighted five fastest ways to lose a girl.

The man was dumped for being too perfect. Photo Credit: @RoarfxA, Freepik

Source: Twitter

According to Shola, a man could lose a girl fast if makes her feel too comfortable, becomes vulnerable to her, amongst others.

@RoarfxA shared screenshots of his breakup chats with his ex-girlfriend, stating that he everything Shola listed out.

In the leaked chats, @RoarfxA's ex heaped praises on him, saying he is kind, loving, caring and is the kind of person any lady could kill for.

The lady said she was nothing but pain to him and can't continue any longer.

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@isaac_wuese said:

"A woman who truly loves you will never leave you cos you are too perfect for her.

"What an excuse to break up.

"Human beings sha."

@rukkyawoniyi said:

"Not necessarily a past, most likely in d future, there's no connection btw them, she's not attracted to him d way he is to her and definitely going to cheat on him if not doing so already. she recognized he's a great guy and try to and try to love, but it just isn't there."

@_justinkaycee said:

"U have to know that most women won't tell the main truth they are breaking up with u especially if u haven't done anything they can hold onto.

"She clearly has her game going on but chose to give u this lambaa as her reason for breaking up with u."

@Nkwobi_Freshnez said:

"Nope. She didn't break up with you because you are perfect or a good man.. She broke up cos of guilty conscience. She must have done something very bad, repeatedly and her conscience is dealing with her. Better agree with her and move on oooo... to avoid iti anya anya gi oooo."

