A photo of popular Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta and international Nigerian singer Davido together goes viral online

Both entertainers were seen hanging out together as they shared quality moments, and the photos have been trending online mostly for other reasons

Fans have reacted to the snaps of both celebrities, noting that both stars looked quite high in the photos

In their usual detective manner, Nigerians in the online community have reacted to the viral photos of singer Davido and Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta as they noticed something wasn't right with how they were looking.

Some noted in the posts shared by Ibrahim Chatta that both entertainers looked drunk and high as they pointed out that their eyes looked thinner.

Reactions trail viral photos of Davido and Ibrahim Chatta after a photo of the pair partying together surfaces online. Photo credit: @ibrahimchatta_lordthespis/@davido

However, some fans have reacted to the photos saying Davido is not a difficult celebrity to access. The singer was hailed for his humility and his down-to-earth mentality.

Baba 50 looking like 35

While some fans couldn't help but appreciate Ibrahim Chatta's ageless and young looks, he was hailed for looking way younger than his real age.

The Nollywood star, who recently turned 52 years old on October 13, 2022, looked like a young adult in the photos he took with Davido and would easily pass for a 35 years-old.

See the photos of Davido and Ibrahim Chatta together below:

Read some of the comments that the photos of Davido and Ibrahim Chatta together stirred online:

@itztha_boss:

"Davido is not hard to see he’s like Portable."

@2000events:

"Awww awww, wahala for who no come ooo even lasisielenu was there, big Wiz no gree take picture baba just dey blusssssssssssh anyhow. I screamed so hard that I lost my voice."

@lokogbagba:

"Baba 50 looking 35."

@muzyno44:

"Omo the 2 legend on a Shayo level...look closely to there eyes... Sope Otilor."

@officialprofessor1990:

"Ogo connect ogo is equal to awon Omo ologo is plenty."

@adunnitreasure:

"The two baddest in their field."

@black_pepper24k:

"Obo eyan chatta one on one."

@ttgandonu_queenofcity:

"Ageless boss."

