Annie Idibia went head-on with some ladies who attempted to bully her on Instagram after she shared a family photo

The actress had posted a picture of 2baba and their last child, and trolls queried her for concluding that the singer won’t have another child

Annie, however, didn’t let us as she made sure to clap back at the individuals who left the rude comment on her page

Actress Annie Idibia has once again made it clear that she isn’t afraid of getting her hands dirty when it comes to fighting internet trolls.

Some weeks ago, the actress shared a photo of her husband, 2baba, and their last child, Olivia, on her Instagram page.

Annie Idibia claps back at internet trolls. Photo: @annieidibia

Source: Instagram

Annie had described the young lady as their last born and the description appeared to have hit the nerve of some naysayers.

“Which one be last born? Tuface will only stop when he hears from God,” one of the trolls wrote in Annie’s comment section.

Another wrote:

"Are you sure about the word last born?"

However, Annie didn’t let the rude comments slide by as she made sure to deal with the trolls with heated clap backs.

Check out a screenshot of the exchanges below:

Social media users react

lowcarbng said:

"Awww. They should leave her be. This is bullying."

wives_and_mothers said:

"She is first a human being before she is Tubaba's wife so her reactions are valid. There is a limit to bullying. People should just mind their business abeg."

fashion_magicblog said:

"Social media has so many bitter and sad people, when you push celebrities and they reply you with words you will start to see in the commemt section "why does celeb think everybody is broke."

adeolaaa__ said:

"It’s the fact that he put her in this position to be insulted, if he kept his pants zipped no one will ever speak to her like that."

tenovertenautos said:

"I love her matching energy. U insult me, I reply u and CC ur papa, mama, entire family and kindred."

bayo_olupohunda said:

"I will never understand why people reply trolls. You don't reply trolls. You ignore no matter the temptation to reply. You fuel the troll ego when you reply and you are more miserable. Ignoring or mute a troll and they crawl back to their cave."

