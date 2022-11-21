A beautiful TikToker has in a video revealed that she has been having problem finding a guy because of her disability.

The pretty lady said that men who were initially attracted to her always backed off when they realised she is deaf

Many people who watched her clip encouraged her not to be sad, adding that real men will want to be hers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young beautiful, @allthingssimsim, has gone online to make a video, telling people why she has not been in a relationship.

Making a sign language and using written words, the pretty lady revealed that guys have been staying away from her because she is deaf.

People said that learning language should be a skill for all. Photo source: TikTok/@allthingssimsim

Source: UGC

At the end of the video, she made a sad face to show her frustration about the whole situation.

Many people who reacted to her video told her to hold her head high, that it is the big loss of those who do not want to date her.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 4000 comments with over 100,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

appleuser832939 said:

"Learning sign language should be a must for everyone."

femm wondered:

"How did you know the sound to use?"

Antoine said:

"That doesnt matter... you are indeed a very beautiful person. plus also deaf (but In my left ear ) so I kinda know that stigma behind it."

Deshawn Green367 said:

"Why not that just mean u can teach a bro much more."

user9660251355388 said:

"That’s a plus in my book, I can just close my eyes if you start fussing."

alwaysjustjohn2 said:

"We gone learn sign language today, that's not stopping nothing. our arguments just gone be quiet."

Mirchelle Collins said:

"You're beautiful sis teach them how to sign language."

Forty-five years old wanted relationship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a beautiful woman, @themilkmarie33, went online to share a video of herself as she revealed that she is 45.

The woman said that guys always back out of relationships with her whenever they realise that she is that old.

In the clip, she stated that she is still single and searching. Many people could not believe her age because of her beautiful body and young look.

Source: Legit.ng