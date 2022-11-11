Mercy Aigbe is enjoying marital bliss and she doesn't miss any opportunity to show off her man, Adekaz

The actress didn't wait for Monday to crush on her man and decided to do it on a Friday by sharing a photo

Fans of the actress flooded her comment section with comments about the couple having a child and how good her husband looks

Popular Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe was in the news for quite a while because of her marriage to her husband Adekaz.

Despite the criticism, the mum of two is smitten with her new partner and does not hesitate to show him off.

Mercy Aigbe shares new photo with hubby Photo credit: @realmercyaigbe

Mercy in a new post on her page gushed over Adekaz as her Man Crush Friday instead of waiting for Monday, the appropriate day used by many.

In the photo she shared, the actress hugged her man with huge smiles on their faces.

"MCF "

See the post below:

Reactions to Mercy's post

omojuwa_elpus_felicia_:

"You are beautiful God bless your home in Jesus name you will never cry in Jesus name am so happy to see you happy mama."

adeyinkadayo:

"Just do you, the world go adjust."

olas.black:

"Kamaparo adekaz is handsome ❤️"

_uniquebee:

"In 9 months time we'd be gathering for jollof "

sunshine_ayomide_2:

"Chai see sweet people now blessed and happy couple ❤️❤️❤️"

aderonke3245:

"See the smile on his face.....awwwww....love is good ooo"

abuja_dynasties:

", I love that this woman proved that love can be found at any age."

Mercy Aigbe’s husband Adekaz debunks claims of being wanted by NDLEA

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe’s husband, Kazim Adeoti aka Adekaz, went online to debunk claims that he was wanted by the Nigerian Dru*g Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Reports had initially made the rounds that one Alhaji Ademola Afolabi Kazeem was wanted by the NDLEA and many mistook him as Adekaz.

The businessman made sure to clear the air for the sake of his friends and loved ones.

According to him, he was drawn to reports of him being wanted for peddling illicit substances. He then went ahead to set the record straight and introduced himself and his businesses.

Source: Legit.ng