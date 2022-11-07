Mr Ibu's daughter Jasmine has revealed in detail how she met and eventually married her abroad-based husband

The TikToker who has been married for nine months revealed that her man proposed four days after they met for the first time

Jasmine also added that her husband left the USA to be with her until she is ready to relocate with him

Mr Ibu's daughter Jasmine has been married to her 'Americana' husband for nine months and she has taken to social media to let people know their love story.

The young lady shared a TikTok video and explained in different stages, how her man came to see her two months after they started talking on TikTok.

Mr Ibu's daughter shares love story after 9-months of marriage Photo credit: @ladyjasminec

Source: Instagram

She continued by revealing that she accepted to marry him four days after they met for the first time.

Jasmine tied the knot twenty-four days later and she has been happily married for nine months.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The couple is also expecting their twin girls, according to the hint Jasmine dropped in her video.

Reactions to Jasmine's love story

debbie_blossom:

"I got proposed to the very day I met my man in person , and got married 5 months later… #GodisInvolved"

uniquelilly_interiors:

"Does it mean am using a different TikTok. Where una dey see love ooo. Awwwww."

enna__ameh:

"He met her and realized the TikTok Yansh is the same Size in Real life so He WIFED It!!! "

faaji_vybez:

"Jasmine you just gree for him Sharp sharp... Life no be so now "

thisis_ajadi:

"This our generation just funny. Everything don be like indomie, e no Dey last."

dukefaith_:

"Beautiful there’s no formulae to this love thing ❤️❤️❤️"

Mr Ibu speaks in funny accent as daughter and ‘Americana’ hubby surprise him on set

Mr Ibu was overjoyed to see his newly wedded daughter Jasmine and her 'Americana' husband as they visited him at a movie location.

The comic actor joined them for a photo by the car and the person behind the camera playfully urged him to greet his in-law.

Ibu left the scene and came back to greet Jasmine's husband. He extended his hand for a shake and in a funny accent, said, 'you're here men'.

Source: Legit.ng