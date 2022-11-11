Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has once again given his fans a reason to be proud over his recent collaboration with international star, Shakira

Burna and Shakira were featured on a Christmas campaign for luxury fashion brand, Burberry, to the joy of fans

The videos of it went viral online and a number of Nigerians stormed the comment section to express their joy

Top Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has continued to prove himself and his relevance going by his huge international collaborations.

Just recently, the Twice As Tall star was featured alongside international singer, Shakira, on a Christmas ad for luxury fashion brand, Burberry.

The videos showed both singers rocking different Burberry designs as they showcased their outfits without uttering a single word.

Nigerians react as Burna Boy, Shakira, feature on Burberry's Christmas campaign. Photos: @burberry.

Source: Instagram

It didn’t take long for the clips to make the rounds on social media, see below:

Nigerians hail Burna Boy over collaboration with Shakira on Burberry Christmas ad

Not long after the clips went viral, a number of Burna Boy’s fans expressed their excitement and hailed the singer for representing the country on a grand scale. Read what some of them had to say below:

coastalane:

"HIGHEST PAID"

segunfajol:

"The Baddest "

tonycruize001:

"Is that really shakira? Girl be getting younger and hotter dam*n"

bryte.ike_nn:

"No cap greatest !! ❤️"

blaqson_of_lagos:

"Who be that noise maker wey talk say where burna boy see $100m again??? Stop playing!!! "

arielleb274:

"Am Proud of u oluwa burna❤️❤️❤️"

teddy_naya06:

"My odogwu.. I’m so proud of you ❤️"

hykeray_:

"When he told y’all about how he has made $100M this year alone y’all think he was capping"

iamrubie_:

"Love itttttt such a good time to be aliveseeing Nigerians champion different areas and spheres in the world "

abisoye_oladapo:

"No wonder he was bragging who never made 100 million in a year."

radcheval:

"How does Shakira still look the same! Gorgeous woman❤️ Burna"

