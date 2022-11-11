Popular Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, is no stranger to mainstream media owing to his doings that are posted online

The 60-year-old billionaire has been known to give wealthy man goals over how he chooses to spend his riches

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at Femi Otedola and how he shows Nigerians the doings of billionaires

Popular Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola, is one wealthy man who is social media savvy and has a huge following on his pages.

The 60-year-old business mogul has been known to update fans from time to time on his wealthy lifestyle and whatever he fails to show, his celebrity daughters make sure to have that covered.

Over the years, Femi Otedola has kind of become a social media celebrity with many fans gushing over his lifestyle.

Some of his actions have stood out as the doings of only wealthy people and today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the times the senior Otedola showed Nigerians what it is like to be a billionaire.

1. His mother’s 90th birthday party:

In April 2022, Femi Otedola’s mother, Lady Doja, clocked the milestone age of 90 and a party was thrown to celebrate her. A number of netizens expected it to be a loud display of wealth and were pleasantly surprised to see how simply the rich partied. There was no indiscriminate spraying of funds, the guests were simply and decently dressed and the female guests had minimal makeup and they still had a great time going by the videos that trended online. The party also hosted the 1% of the 1% in the country as a great number of fellow billionaires were also present at the party.

2. Femi Otedola’s 60th birthday:

In November 2022, the billionaire clocked the milestone age of 60 and he made sure to celebrate with those who mattered the most to him, his family. The billionaire rented the Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht that is said to have cost him N2.2 billion.

He was surrounded by his wife, his four children and his future son-in-law, Mr Eazi. They posted a series of fun videos from their time on the yacht as they all bonded as a family.

3. Billionaire friends:

It is a known saying that the rich only mingle with the rich and Femi Otedola seems to be a prime example. The business mogul has been known to have a close relationship with Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote and DJ Cuppy once referred to him as Uncle Aliko in a viral video. Otedola has also been linked to other rich and influential people.

4. His love for Tom Ford:

Femi Otedola always appears simply dressed but many know that his unassuming outfits are designer wears from only top brands. The billionaire’s love for Tom Ford outfits is also common knowledge seeing as he tags them on nearly all his Instagram posts. On his 60th birthday, Otedola was gifted a custom-made Tom Ford suit from his daughters and the designer also sent him a personal note. This can only happen to wealthy men.

5. 3 Ferraris for his 3 daughters:

Femi Otedola shook the internet after he splurged millions on three Ferraris for his three daughters, DJ Cuppy, Tolani and Temi. Not stopping there, the billionaire made the color of each luxury ride fit the personalities of his daughters. Cuppy got the pink ride, Temi got the brown and Tolani got the blue one. His gift to his daughters made headlines for several months.

6. Hiring a competent team to handle his affairs:

Sometime in 2019, Femi Otedola was criticised for his constant vacations by a social media user. The troll asked if the billionaire ever went to work. To that, he replied that his job as an entrepreneur was to hire a competent team to handle his affairs without his physical presence. According to him, he is to maximise his team and maintain shareholder value. The billionaire businessman earned the admiration of many after he schooled the troll.

7. Filipino girlfriend:

Like many rich men, Femi Otedola also seems to have a thing for beautiful women. Just before his 60th birthday, the billionaire businessman revealed that he has a girlfriend in the Philippines while speaking to a crew member on the luxury yacht he rented.

8. Philanthropy:

Many rich men have been known to give back to society and Femi Otedola is not excluded. He once replied to a troll to research his philanthropic works after she accused him of never giving out. A group of talented Nigerian kids, Ikorodu Bois, also revealed that Otedola has been paying their school fees since 2019.

Femi Otedola is one Nigerian billionaire who has a lot going for him. His good looks, happy family, rich friends and more are ways he continues to inspire youths to become successful billionaires.

Source: Legit.ng