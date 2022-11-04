Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, is no doubt living his life to the fullest, especially for his 60th birthday

The business mogul raised interesting reactions on social media after he revealed that he has a Filipino girlfriend

Otedola was getting set to board the yacht for his 60th birthday when he spotted a crew member from Philippines and revealed that he had a mistress there

Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has left fans gushing over his lifestyle as he went all out for his 60th birthday.

It is no longer news that the socialite rented the Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht for his big day.

A video recently made the rounds of the billionaire at the dock and greeting the crew members as he got set to board the luxury boat.

Femi Otedola reveals he has a girlfriend in the Philippines, video trends. Photos: @femiotedola @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

The yacht’s crew members had lined up in waiting for their patron and Otedola went round to give them each a handshake.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The billionaire got to one of the staff and asked if he was from the Philippines and the crew member quickly confirmed that he was.

Otedola then revealed that he had a girlfriend there, to which the crew members reacted by laughing.

He said:

“You’re from Philippines? I have a girlfriend there.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Femi Otedola revealing he has a Filipino girlfriend

After the video made the rounds online, it raised a series of interesting reactions from Nigerian netizens. Read what some of them had to say below:

certifiedgodmade:

"No be to get money ooooooo…. U Dey enjoy ham , Yoruba Dey chop life "

egoumez:

"When you have money, racism ends "

stepout_footwears:

"Oh Lord, i am hustling, i am doing my part. Prosper the work of my hands so i can enjoy the finer and luxurious things of life. Amen"

famos_thebrand:

"Definition of spend this money…. Because next of kin no go pity you"

official.koloboy1:

"E no better for poverty In Jesus name amen "

isabel_festus:

"Wen u are big,u are big Abeg "

iam1of1_:

"How are you celebrating your birthday you peasants "

Nigerians call Mr Eazi the luckiest boyfriend

Mr Eazi trended on Twitter, and this came as no surprise, seeing as the reason was his father-in-law-to-be, Femi Otedola.

The singer, who is now part of the Otedola family, was seen in a video on the N2.2bn yacht the businessman rented out for his 60th birthday.

From indications, Eazi will sail with the family and the entire crew for three weeks on the Mediterranean Sea.

Source: Legit.ng