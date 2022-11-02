Femi Otedola's 60th birthday on Friday, November 4 is about to become a memorable event

In videos sighted online, the billionaire businessman was seen with family and son-in-law to be, Mr Eazi

Otedola's yacht will reportedly sail for three weeks around the Mediterranean Sea with 37 crew members on-board

Nigerian businessman and singer DJ Cuppy's dad, Femi Otedola will celebrate his 60th birthday on the Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht.

According to reports, the oil mogul spent over N2.2bn to rent the yacht which will sail for three weeks on the Mediterranean Sea with family and friends.

Femi Otedola to celebrate 60th birthday with family and friends on the sea Photo credit: @lindaikejiblogpfficial

Source: Instagram

In clips sighted online, Otedola was seen checking out the interior of the yacht alongside his family and Temi's fiancé, singer Mr Eazi.

The astute businessman and Chairman of Geregu, rented the super yacht belonging to one of his childhood idols, the late Greek shipping magnate, Aristotle Onassis, who was once regarded as the richest man in the world.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See clips below:

Reactions to Femi Otedola's doings

__wendyrose:

"I'll never be broke in my life."

iamjudenj:

"The reason he made the Money, is to live Comfortably, So I don't see any big deal in it, since he has the money! Let him enjoy it while he is still alive! Cos if he doesn't! Next of kin go still run am down!"

eweamabethel:

"It doesn't guarantee heaven... All is vanity "

bri_zyyyy:

"Omoo, i shall make it in Jesus name, I will be very very wealthy, and I will be a humanitarian "

huskylala:

"This is wealth mennn . And someone eating bread and tea everyday no let person rest "

safefitz:

"Wow what a wow …. I’ll never be broke in my life when I get to 60 I’ll do more than this , in Jesus name I prophesy."

Odunlade Adekola celebrates his wife on her birthday

Ace Nollywood screen god Odunlade Adekola declared his life incomplete without his wife being a part of it.

The actor said this in a post on his Instagram page as he celebrated his wife's birthday.

Odunlade noted in his birthday post that he is the luckiest man alive to have such a beautiful woman with a good heart as his wife.

Source: Legit.ng