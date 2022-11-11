Popular Nigerian disk jockey, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, has clocked the milestone age of 30

Taking to her social media pages, the billionaire’s daughter shared her birthday photos to mark the new age

Cuppy also revealed her wish to get a birthday message from Nicki Minaj, just like her father got a note from Tom Ford on his own birthday

Much loved Nigerian billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, is in the news as she is celebrating a milestone age.

Cuppy clocked 30 on November 11, 2022, and she took to her social media pages to share the good news with her many fans.

DJ Cuppy wishes for birthday message from Nicki Minaj as she clocks 30. Photos: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

The celebrity disk jockey shared photos of herself on the luxury yacht rented for her father’s 60th birthday and made it known that her own day had finally arrived.

See the post below:

Cuppy asks Nicki Minaj for a shoutout

Just a few days before the big day, Cuppy had revealed what would make a wonderful birthday gift for her.

The billionaire’s daughter explained that she wished to get a birthday message from popular rapper, Nicki Minaj.

According to her, if Tom Ford can personally send a birthday note to her rich father, then she also needs a birthday shoutout from the music star.

She wrote:

“If @TomFord can personally write a birthday note to my Dad for #FO60

"Then @NickiMinaj I’m going to need a birthday shoutout on #CuppyDay 11/11 BARBZ HELP ME! ”

See her tweet below:

Nigerians react to DJ Cuppy's birthday wish as she clocks 30

Soon after the billionaire’s daughter shared the good news of her big day online, a number of fans wished her well. Read some of their comments below:

ordeenakah_:

"Happy birthday dear.. I pray you find love and genuine happiness this year"

themixnaija:

"Cuppy! Who’s your daddy???"

ijay.daka:

"I really hope she gets her wish fulfilled, she’s a really nice person."

obihenry88:

"Please oo, allow her to have a wishlist, No be she cause Nigeria problem."

ceejay_ryan:

"Make una go help her tag the barb queen @nickiminaj and stop hating."

theerealtofunmii:

"I love Nicki too, so Nicki you better come to my bday party.... Don't play with me."

ajala_gbebody:

"I hope Nikky no answer her. It’s the audacity. Feeling like what exactly??"

afa_beauties:

"Awwn Rich Kids problems."

slimbullet___:

"This one na rich people cravings."

Femi Otedola reveals he has a Filipino girlfriend

Femi Otedola left fans gushing over his lifestyle as he went all out for his 60th birthday.

It is no longer news that the socialite rented the Aristotle Onassis' Christina O super luxury yacht for his big day.

A video recently made the rounds of the billionaire at the dock and greeting the crew members as he got set to board the luxury boat.

The billionaire got to one of the staff and asked if he was from the Philippines and the crew member quickly confirmed that he was.

Otedola then revealed that he has a girlfriend there, to which the crew members reacted by laughing.

Source: Legit.ng