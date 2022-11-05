On November 4, 2022, Nigerian billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, clocked the milestone age of 60

The businessman was greatly celebrated on social media by a group of talented youngsters called the Ikorodu Bois

In their birthday message to Otedola, the Ikorodu Bois made it known that he had been paying their school fees since 2019

A group of talented Nigerian youngsters, the Ikorodu Bois, recently celebrated billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, on his 60th birthday.

The business mogul clocked the milestone age on November 4, 2022, and the Ikorodu Bois took to social media to share how he impacted their lives.

According to them, the Nigerian billionaire had been paying their tuition fees without default since 2019.

Ikorodu Bois reveal Femi Otedola has been paying their school fees since 2019 as they celebrate him on 60th birthday. Photos: @ikorodu_bois

They added that since DJ Cuppy had taken them to meet her father, he pledged to cover their secondary school education.

The Ikorodu Bois then showed appreciation to him and promised to make the billionaire proud.

They wrote:

“Ever since the day (2019) @cuppymusic took us to meet you, you promised to sort our tuition fee, throughout our secondary education and till date you haven’t gone back on your promise!

We appreciate you and promise to always make you proud! May God keeps granting all your heart desires! We love you sir”

Fans gush as Ikorodu Bois reveal Femi Otedola had been paying their school fees

A number of Nigerian netizens were pleased with the billionaire and they also joined in to wish him well on his birthday. Read some comments below:

missjoyofficial_:

"Only true men stand by their words !!! Happy birthday sir"

ririgee_official:

"Otedola’s children "

dr_lance:

"You guys should do a mini skit for the billionaire, Happy birthday Sir ❤️❤️❤️"

7_38pm_t:

"As I read since today I fear I think say them wan talk say him never do anything "

pinkybella2:

"Wow so nice HBD sir"

nanamadeinchinagh:

"Otedola babies."

Nice one.

