Nollywood star, Yul Edochie, has once again caused a buzz on social media over one of his latest video

The popular actor took to his YouTube channel to recount how he was accused of having an affair with Bobrisky after he celebrated the crossdresser's birthday

The video which has gone viral, had fans expressing their disappointmentin the actor and how much controversy he continues to stir

Nigerians on social media are not taking things easy with Yul Edochie.

The Nollywood actor who has managed to remain in the news since his infamous second marriage to actress Judy Austin, once again sparked reactions online.

Photos of the actor and the crossdresser. Credit: @yuledochie, @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

In his latest Youtube video, the movie star recounted how Nigerians responded to him over a birthday post in honour of crossdresser, Bobrisky.

Edochie revealed he received a lot of backlash for celebrating the crossdresser with some requesting he take down the post.

He said:

"Earlier this year, I wished Bobrisky a happy birthday with a picture posted on my Instagram page. And then my page literally blew up and went on fire. By the time I came back, I got thousands of messages on the post and then my DM was flooded with messages. Somebody actually sent me a DM and said that I’m sleeping with Bobrisky. Just because I wished him a happy birthday on my page."

Edochie went on to advise against judging people.

"Bobrisky is a human being like every other person. Why do we discriminate against people? We should stop all these. God said love your neighbour as yourself."

Social media users slam Yul Edochie over latest video

Joy Eze:

"This Yul is inside bottle,he seriously needs our prayers."

Tessy Omos:

"If u can sleep with someone else's wife and people's mum, den u can sleep with him/she na. What u can't sleep with doesn't exist ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️"

BURN SLIM:

"Imagine a man greatly Loved and respected by many becoming a laughing stock. God have mercy!"

"The Yul we once knew is no longer the same as Today... you are guilty man... thank God this one will not get pregnant also....Poor may... abi nah June "

Daniel Pishikeni:

"Very soon they'll accuse you of sleeping with James Brown. But wait fess.. we never knew you were up to something until we saw a baby. How can we be sure some people aren't making a sense? I sha rest my case"

