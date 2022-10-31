Popular Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, has continued to try to convince fans that he is done with acting like a woman

In a new post shared online, the socialite declared himself the latest bachelor in town then went ahead to note that he looking for a wife

James’ search for a wife online made the rounds and it raised a series of mixed reactions from many Nigerians

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, James Brown, recently revealed on social media that he is in search of a wife.

The effeminate socialite appears to be making moves on social media to shed off his crossdressing personality going by his actions in recent times.

James who has been known to rock feminine clothing and hairstyles recently started dressing like a guy on social media.

In a new development, he even went ahead to call himself the latest bachelor in town while searching for a wife.

He made this known on his official Instagram page after sharing a series of photos of himself dressed like a young man.

James wrote:

“The latest bachelors in town, am single looking for a woman to call wife”.

See his post below:

Not long after the crossdresser shared his interest in looking for a woman to call a wife online, it trended and got a lot of people talking.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

miss._.dee1:

"When you’re already the wife "

edithedore:

"Can we all pray for James brown to remain as guy ❤️❤️❤️."

mubys_desk:

"Well I think among all this trans James is the wise one, he used trans to make name and money for himself and now he’s back to being a real man, smart kid."

dunnidunz:

"This boy is been threatened I'm sure."

ray_nastii_:

"We’ve recovered a Lost Brother "

adeolabamidele:

"U go see better one no worry."

James Brown ditches wig, feminine clothing, dresses like a guy in new photos

The socialite who is known to rock wigs and dress up in female clothing left many netizens in awe after he dressed like a cool guy in new photos.

In the snaps making the rounds online, James wore a series of male outfits including a matching shirt and shorts paired with white sneakers.

The crossdresser also ditched his usual frontal wigs and showed off his lovely haircut. The photos also highlighted his muscular arms and legs.

