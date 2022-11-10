A young Nigerian man recently stormed the streets dressed like fast-rising Nigerian singer, Asake

In a trending video on TikTok, people sighted him and rushed him immediately to get a share of his wealth

While sitting in his car, the young man regretted his action as he lamented over spending so much money

A young Nigerian man who disguised himself as ace singer, Asake, got shocked after storming the streets.

In a video which was shared via TikTok, fans thought he was the main Asake and they rushed him.

A clip shows the young man lamenting inside a car over his action and the money he spent so far. He begged a friend who sat beside him to drive him out of the place.

However, some stubborn fans stayed still at the window and refused to leave until they receive more benefits from the fake Asake.

Social media reactions

@vic_flash0 said:

"Asake side mirror don break."

@iyke_emmanuel_osajiokweh wrote:

"I think he likes the mistake in identity thingy."

@creamyybee said:

"This one nah Asampete."

@nozza0fficial stated:

"Make hin no carry you dey go wey u No know sha."

@vicksville added:

"Wahala for problem. Carry me dey go naa."

@user5498361256717 said:

"How much you spend were the real awake no go spend."

@bensimplestudios reacted:

"How does it feel trying to look like someone else leaving your own life, is it a good thing? I'm just asking cos time no dey oh."

Comedian Sabinus meets his look-alike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, has finally met his viral look-alike, Mr Cultivator during a recent event. Mr. cultivator first made headlines after he stormed Aba dressed like an ace comedian, Sabinus.

Not only did he dress like the comedian, he also arrived in the area in a convoy and eyewitnesses stormed out to take photos with him thinking he was the main Sabinus. In a recent video, the duo met together and Sabinus seemed surprised.

Mr Cultivator shared the video on TikTok and expressed his excitement over meeting his boss, Sabinus.

