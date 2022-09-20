Crossdresser James Brown has confirmed to curious Nigerians that he is in a relationship with a female partner

The effeminate figure in an interview noted that being a drag queen is both a lifestyle and hustle for him, but majorly the latter

He also added that James Brown is the business guru who is cashing out, while the Quen of Africa is the beauty with content

Over the years, James Brown has publicly declared that he is a woman just like his former controversial mentor Bobrisky.

In a recent interview, however, Brown has set confusion on social media as he attempted to explain how he landed a female girlfriend.

Crossdresser James Brown says he has a girlfriend Photo credit: @wf_jamesbrown

Source: Instagram

According to the crossdresser being a drag queen is more of a hustle than a lifestyle but both, and Jmes Brown is the business guru who is cashing out on behalf of the entire brand.

The Queen of Africa which he has bestowed upon himself is the beautiful and classy content and they both work hand in hand.

James also added that his statement does not define his sexuality because he still has a girlfriend.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions to James Brown's statement

Bobrisky wishes James Brown well

Crossdresser Bobrisky was on an Instagram live session where he gave assurances that he holds no ill thoughts towards his colleague, James Brown.

Bobrisky submitted that he is genuinely happy for Brown and all he has been able to achieve for himself over the past few months.

Not stopping there, Bobrisky called on viewers of his Instagram live session to make sure that the video is sent to his fellow effeminate celebrity.

