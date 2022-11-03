Popular singer Ruger has expressed shock at the way many have quickly moved on barely hours after mourning Davido's son

Ruger, in a statement, said everyone is back to posting pictures and content after questing God over Ifeanyi's death

The singer's statement has been received with mixed reactions, as some netizens stated life continues irrespective of what happens

Jonzing World singer Ruger is making headlines after he dropped a statement about how people have moved on quickly hours after mourning Davido's son Ifeanyi's death.

Ruger, who expressed shock in a post via his Instastory, said everyone is back to posting pictures and content.

The singer also wrote about humans' wickedness, adding that the world would have been beautiful without people in it.

Ruger says humans are the darkness and void that has to evacuate the world. Credit: @rugerofficial

Source: Instagram

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"Well the world has moved on quickly. Cus everyone is back to posting their dope pictures and content on their pages just few hours after posting “God why” on their pages.”

“We humans are the darkness and void that has to evacuate this beautiful world coz this world would have still been so beautiful without us."

See the post below:

Reactions trail Ruger's post about those who mourn Davido's son

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

daddy_fahmmie:

"Wetin this one dey talk? So make people no resume work again. Ode."

oberryhovah:

"If he had a paid gig today would he cancel?"

opah___0:

"Davido no know me o… Rest on little king ."

rasaki_jagaban:

"My friend Shutup dia... so the entire world should not move on... coz the child of a famous celebrity died?? People die everyday... it’s part of life... life will go on with or without us... rest."e

ancestor__adeshina:

"Who is this one woke comment so people won’t move on again?"

Seun Kuti replies those dragging him over Davido's son

Popular singer Seun Kuti made headlines over a video he shared in response to the criticisms he faced on social media for not posting about Davido’s son Ifeanyi’s death.

Seun had taken to his Instagram page to mourn other children who had died in the country due to hunger, the same day the report of Ifeanyi’s death went viral.

The singer said he doesn’t know Davido personally, adding that it would be wrong for his late child to be the first thing he would post about the singer.

Seun stressed that he didn’t ask anyone not to mourn as everyone has their way of mourning.

Source: Legit.ng