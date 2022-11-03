Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo has a message for Nigerians who are fond of advising a grieving person

Timi, who expressed his displeasure, called out those who engage in the act, adding that it is not in their place

The singer's statement has been well received as it comes amid the mourning of Davido's son Ifeany's death

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular singer and songwriter Timi Dakolo is currently making headlines after he called out Nigerians who are in the habit of dishing out advice to a grieving person.

In a post he shared on his social media timeline, Timi cautioned those who engage in the act.

Timi Dakolo calls out Nigerians in the habit of advising a grieving person. Credit: @timidakolo @davido

Source: Instagram

He stressed that people should not make it their job to advise someone who is grieving but should instead learn to pray for them.

In his words:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“It is not your job to advice a grieving person, the timing is wrong. Just pray for them and go your way."

See his post below:

Reactions as Timi Dakolo call out those who advise grieving people

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

jbeautyfull

"And the others policing those who are mourning via social media posts or not… another set of mad people."

otobilobaolaosun:

"Kapish!!!! And those who create content out of it sha!!! So out of place."

titilopeibilola:

"As in! I'm just weak. So much noise all over. Can they just grieve quietly? From the grief police dragging others for not expressing their condolences publicly, to the unnecessary tags, to the parenting coaches and disaster prevention experts ‍♀️."

rutcchie_apparel:

"No be everybody Dem suppose grant access to phone.....everybody just want to chase clout........"

the_queen_in_the_capital:

"My dear , folks are clueless on the media, very irritating habits emerging everyday."

larrybonnke:

"Some pple get coconut head and lack home training. The person should rather keep quiet for now.. Rest in Peace Ifeanyi."

Ruger expresses shock over people moving on after mourning Davido's son

Jonzing World singer Ruger made headlines after he dropped a statement about how people have moved on quickly hours after mourning Davido's son Ifeanyi's death.

Ruger, who expressed shock in a post via his Instastory, said everyone is back to posting pictures and content.

The singer also wrote about humans' wickedness, adding that the world would have been beautiful without people in it.

Source: Legit.ng