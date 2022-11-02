Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has responded to those bashing him over a post he shared on the same day Davido’s son Ifeanyi died

Seun Kuti, who posted about other kids who died of hunger in the country, said everybody has their ways of mourning

The singer said he never asked anyone not to mourn Ifeanyi’s death, but his statement has further stirred reactions

Popular singer Seun Kuti is making headlines over a recent video he shared in response to the criticisms he faced on social media for not posting about Davido’s son Ifeanyi’s death.

Seun had taken to his Instagram page to mourn other children who had died in the country due to hunger, the same day the report of Ifeanyi’s death went viral.

Seun Kuti says everyone has their own way of mourning. Credit: @bigbirdkuti @daviod

Source: Instagram

The singer said he doesn’t know Davido personally, adding that it would be wrong for his late child to be the first thing he would post about the singer.

Seun stressed that he didn’t ask anyone not to mourn as everyone has their way of mourning.

Speaking on the reason for mourning other kids, Seun said it was also a way of paying tribute to Davido, who once donated massively to orphanages in Nigeria.

See the video below:

Internet users react to Seun Kuti's video

See the reactions below

verygudbadgul2112:

"The truth is if you don’t post me during my birthdays or good moments please don’t post me during my bad moments. I see it as fake love."

dumebiblog:

"So everybody must mourn with Davido? Lol. Even those that actually don't care about the boy will be talking rubbish."

olowobnm:

"No sense we are not in for this mood."

adunnimckinson:

"You’re a brilliant man sir but this is damage control .David doesn’t need anyone’s validation & our sympathy won’t bring his son back . It won’t kill yoh to show small empathy and not trying to shade him at a time like this . God doesn’t like ugly , we hope your sudden campaign for children doesn’t end today , we will be watching."

fenty_holiic:

"That post was an indirect message. Egbon!!!! You be yoruba man nau. We understand better."

Browny Igboegwu mourns Davido's son

Nigerian actor Browny Igboegwu sent his condolences to music star Davido following the death of his son Ifeanyi, which is still trending on and off social media.

Browny, in his statement, said he had been hoping the report would be fake news, but it turned out to be true.

The actor said his heart bleeds whenever he thinks of how painful the boy’s death would have been after struggling in that pool before he passed on

Source: Legit.ng