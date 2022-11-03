Nigerian music star Wizkid’s album More Love Less Ego will no longer be released on Friday, November 4

The latest details via Apple Music revealed the much-anticipated album will now drop on November 14

While no reason was given for this new development, many believe it was the singer’s way of commiserating with his colleague Davido

Nigerian international star Wizkid’s much-anticipated studio album ‘More Love Less Ego’ (MLLE) release has shifted to a new date.

The album, which was expected to be out on Friday, November 4, has now been shifted to November 14.

While Wizkid is yet to drop any announcement about the latest development, the date attached to the version available to be presaved on Apple music has been changed to the new date.

Although Wizkid is popular for changing the dates of some of his projects in the past, it seems this recent action was taken to commiserate with his colleague, Davido, over the loss of his son, Ifeanyi.

Netizens react as Wizkid shifts album date

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

aishabeauty144:

" that is what we called respect and love!!! OBO be strong."

iam.jaylavish:

"Big wiz for a reason! man is full of love and compassion❤️."

ceey_graphix:

"It's funny how Millionaires keeps respecting each other with regards, but their poor fans keeps antagonising each other. OnELove Daddy Wizzy ❤️❤️❤️."

tobismallzgram:

"As it should be. Kings for kings ❤️."

hykeray_:

"These guys are in good terms lowkey. Na fans dey shout like mumu."

buna__richway:

"Una say the album no go sell? Den tell you say na only 9ja go listen to ham? awon oloshi."

iam_africa_4:

"No need to release am again the album no go sweet self."

Wizkid deletes his album release tweet

Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Wizkid joined many within the Nigerian entertainment industry to mourn the passing of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the first son of his colleague, Davido.

Wizkid, in an act of solidarity and support for his colleague Davido earlier on November 1, 2022, took to his Twitter page to delete his album-release promotional tweet.

The singer's fifth official album, More Love, Less Ego, was set to drop on November 4, 2022. However, with the recent happenings and grief that has struck the family of his colleague Davido the album release seems to have been cancelled indefinitely.

Source: Legit.ng