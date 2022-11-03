Former Big Brother Naija star TeddyA has called the attention of the public to a signpost in Lagos written in Chinese

The actor queried in a post shared on his Instagram page why a signpost description would be written in Chinese and not one of the local languages of the country

The TeddyA video stirred reactions online as many slammed the idea that a signpost with a Mandarin inscription was seen on Nigerian roads

Former Big Brother Naija star and actor TeddyA has raised the alarm online of Chinese people taking over the country.

The movie star made the call with a video he shared on his page while querying the rationality behind the act.

TeddyA noted in the video that Chinese people were moving to take over the country. He further averred the need for quick interventions by the Nigerian government be made.

In his viral clip, the young father of two could be heard querying why the inscriptions on the signpost couldn't be written in other indigenous Nigerian languages instead of Mandarin.

In reaction to the video, Netizens noted that only in an African country can such a thing be done.

See TeddyA's video raising the alarm about a Chinese signpost seen in Lagos below:

See some of the comments that TeddyA's video about a Chinese signpost in Lagos stirred online:

@efeilomon:

"The Sign was probably erected for those who have business dealings at the zone, predominantly Chinese contractors."

@faith_kabine:

"There is nothing funny about this, Nigeria just went back to slavery."

@jasper_nwite:

"So, na ordinary Chinese weh them write for billboard deh surprise una, when China don open full police station for una capital territory. You people are lacking update."

@blackmeedah:

"It's a free trade zone that has many companies that are owned by foreigners(mostly Chinese) there, I guess that's why Chinese was written on the signage."

@arabianqudi:

"It's not funny .. we are loosing our country and it's funny ... keep laughing until reality sets in."

@more_yeni:

"Common sense dictates, the average Chinese man would easily read mandarin before English, and they are majorly the contractors used for projects around that free trade zone, the signpost is erected just so, they can relate to the message being passed across."

@oneheart_but_two:

"I was telling someone that maybe they're about putting Chinese faces on the new naira notes.. let's see."

Source: Legit.ng