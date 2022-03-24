Popular celebrity couple Teddy A and Bam Bam have left many of their fans and followers talking after they sent appreciation messages to each other

Bambam, in her message, said she married a good man, while Teddy A responded by saying he married the best wife

Some of their fans, however, told them to thank the organisers of BBNaija for making it possible for them to meet each other during the reality TV show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality stars and love birds Teddy A and Bambam continue to display their love for each other on the internet years after participating in the reality show.

Bambam sent an appreciation message to her husband Teddy A in a recent post via her Twitter account, describing him as a good man.

She wrote:

"I married a good man ❤️ I celebrate you today honey @BadmanTeddyA and I love you forever."

Teddy A also responded as he said Bam Bam is the best wife.

He wrote:

"I married the best woman ever! love you more Bem! ❤️."

See their post below:

Nigerians react to Bambam and Teddy A display of love

Their fans and followers have since taken to social media to react to the public display of love by the two reality stars.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

lingeriebytemmy:

"They should both be thankful for Biggie that brought them together."

ladycherub:

"One of the unions we didn’t see coming! I love you guys jare !."

johndior_:

"People that do this are actually not having a good time im their marriage."

kady_ekei:

"I said it the person that will married this bam will be the luckiest man on earth her persona is everything since from the show."

sowpheey:

"I love how they understand and tolerate each other’s excesses love is sweet when it is true."

