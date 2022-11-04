Big Brother Naija Level-Up winner Phyna and her colleague Chichi were recently appreciated at a club by a fan

In a video that has made the rounds online, the announcer in the club disclosed that the anonymous person appreciated their beauty that night

The reality stars got N500k each to go wherever they wanted and buy themselves anything they fancied

Just for looking their best to a club recently, Big Brother Naija stars Phyna and Chichi were rewarded by an anonymous fan.

In the video sighted online, the announcer at the club pointed out that the person appreciated their looks and decided to give them N500k each.

Anonymous fan appreciates Phyna and Chichi with N500k each

Source: Instagram

The excited ladies were handed the money in bundles and the announcer urged them to use it as transport fare to get items of their choice.

Phyna's love interest in the house, Groovy, was sighted beside her and Chichi, and he seemed unbothered by the gesture as he danced.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the gesture

nellyra8:

"People sha get money for this hard country oo na only me no get fans and anonymous."

fashion_magicblog:

"Fine girls benefit."

mrr_stan:

"Na socio medium de make us look Rich for this yeye country when We no even fit afford one square meal everyday."

xlyteofficial:

"Which soap them dey use baff for biggie’s house abeg? I need am."

vendorsinlagosng:

"Wahala for who no be fine girl come win BBN ontop."

bestdressednigerians:

"Fine girl privilege exists if you have it, use it well o, this country hard."

officialbobbyfredrick__:

"Person wey don send them dm later on , this was just an introduction letter."

_iamsheila__:

"The anonymous admirer no get respect o..in front of Phyna’s boyfriend Groovy"

Source: Legit.ng