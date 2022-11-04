A short video showing beautiful places in Abuja with exotic cars and well-cut lawns has got peeps talking

Nigerians who watched the video shared by a lady who called it her "October Dump" said she must be a top politician's daughter

Among those who reacted to the clip were TikTokers who thought one of the places looked like a section in Aso Rock

A short video shared by a young lady, @halieeeyx, has stirred massive reactions as she showed the kind of wealth not many have come close to.

Labelling the video "October Dump", the lady showed off beautiful places she had access to in Abuja as people saw exotic cars, beautiful buildings and a top executive conference room.

Many people said that the lady's parents must be very rich. Photo source: TikTok/@halieeeyx

Lady shows off wealth in Abuja

Many Nigerians who rushed to her comment section said that she must be a politician's daughter with the kind of wealth on display. In a part of the video, she held a bundle of dollars.

There were those who wondered if the conference room is not the same as where the presidency holds its Federal Executive Council (FEC) meetings.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments with more than 19,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tonye Robert Inko-Tariah said:

"Omo some people are in the Ni while others are in the geria."

Precious Nebeolisa said:

"Be like I Dey different Abuja."

Fayfay said:

"This same Abuja abi the one in dubai."

Uche-okolo Ikenna said:

"People wey dey chop natural resources money."

Rex wondered:

"Is that hall in Aso Rock where they hold FEC meeting?"

Barbrathebraider said:

"Omo no be aso rock una to turn to amusement park."

Ayobami said:

"Politician child."

fueksy.megs said:

"With our Nigeria wealth, may God judge all."

Becroft said:

"They turn aso rock boardroom to play ground. There are levels to this thing o."

Lady and her beautiful parents' mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady went online to share the video of her father's mansion that has more than the space they need.

In the clip, she went into the kitchen to show that the tap brings out both hot and cold water. Afterwards, she panned the camera around the eight different parlours they have in the house.

When showing the many classy frames adorning the house, she joked that she may soon start selling some because they are everywhere.

