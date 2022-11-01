Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma joins many in mourning the passing of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the first son of famous singer Davido

The movie star, in a post shared on her Instagram page, noted that she had no words to console Davido and his fiancee Chioma over the loss of their son cause the pain was unbearable

Caroline Danjuma also noted when we reached out to her about Ifeanyi's passing that she was in deep pain concerning the unfortunate death because she's a parent too

Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma joins many other Nigerian celebrities in mourning the death of singer Davido's son, Ifeanyi.

The cute little boy, who only recently turned three years old, was reported to have passed on October 31, 2022, after drowning in the house pool.

Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma dedicates a special message of love to Davido and Chioma as they mourn the passing of their son Ifeanyi. Photo credit:@davido/@carolynahutchings

Actress Caroline Danjuma reacted to the news with a post she shared on her Instagram page, noting that she wished this was not the first time she would post about Davido and his lover Chioma.

But she noted that losing a child is extremely painful, and words cannot express how she feels as a mum.

Caroline then went on to pray for Davido and Chioma, wishing that God would grant them the strength and fortitude to bear the loss.

I have my ways of praying to God; stop trying to force me to go your way

In her post dedicated to Davido, Caroline Danjuma also took time to slam a follower who claimed to have sent her a supernatural prayer that could help bring the singer's son back to life.

Legit.ng observed that the actress had a minor scuffle with one of her followers and reached out to her about it; she responded by saying;

"I'm in deep pain concerning the unfortunate death, let us make this about David, Chioma and that cute little boy."

The actress turned down the need to comment on the purported supernatural prayer that her follower sent to her.

She further noted saying,

"Keep me out of any drama concerning the aggrieved family. All they deserve at the moment is love and not clout-chasing. Let's show David love this week."

See below Carolyn's post about Davido and Chioma on the passing of their son:

See some of the comments that Caroline's post dedicated to Davido and Chioma generated online:

@allthingskiddies.ng:

"I still don't want to believe this God, please do a miracle, You brought Lazarus back after 4days, there is nothing You cannot do. That's why we call you a protocol breaker."

@badboy_lavish:

"Can’t imagine how the mum is broken her only child."

@umm_farhancollection:

"So painful May we never experienced the losing of a child."

@titilopeareo:

"As a mother I cried and couldn’t sleep. It’s the worst pain a mother has to go through. It’s too much to take."

@mhiz_danii:

"Amen...how's Chioma taking this, God abegooo."

Source: Legit.ng