On October 31, 2022, social media was filled with cries from Instagram users who had lost a lot of their followers

Nigerian celebrities were not left out of this complaint as some of them appeared to have been affected by the problem

Some top stars such as Rita Dominic, Mercy Aigbe and more, joined other netizens to complain about losing thousands of followers

Social media is a platform greatly used by Nigerian celebrities and some of them appear to be having a hard time with Instagram.

In recent times, Instagram appears to be giving its users a tough time with new updates, loss of followers and even accounts.

However, on October 31, 2022, the complaints of people losing thousands of their followers in a day became a trending topic.

Nigerian celebrities call out Mark Zuckerberg as they lose thousands of Instagram followers. Photos: @ritadominic, @zuck, @realmercyaigbe

While regular people complained, some Nigerian celebrities were also not left out as they were also affected by the problem.

Some of the stars who had the issue include Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Rita Dominic, Mercy Aigbe and Solomon Buchi.

They all took to their pages to share how they had lost hundreds to thousands of followers as they called on Meta owner, Mark Zuckerberg, to resolve the issue.

Actress Rita Dominic wanted to know the ‘colour’ of Instagram’s problem. She posted:

Mercy Aigbe on the other hand noted that Mark was frustrating them. She wrote:

“Oga Mark you cannot frustrate us abeg! Reducing my followers anyhow! Over 12,000 followers today!

Even my bestie @kazimadeoti that is managing his small followers you still dey commot am!

Wo Olopa ma ko everybody! ori app yi! ”

See her post below:

Nkechi Blessing posted:

Solomon Buchi had this to say:

Nigerians react as celebs lose thousands of Instagram followers

Read what some internet users had to say about the development below:

robzzy1:

"Most of the followers are ghost account…. That’s why there’s program that detect ghost accounts…"

jess_cee__:

"Reduce followers?? What if the people unfollowed you? not everything is mark."

sir_efex:

"Me don taya for them oooo…Them Dey act like who get hormonal imbalance."

candy_quin1:

"be like elon musk buy reach this side oo "

urbanflipshop:

"Honestly I don't understand oo, instagram removed almost 20 plus of my followers."

afoodiesdiaryng:

"Mine just went from 140k to 138k omooo in less than an hour "

denviktravels:

"People barely see post now. Visibility has dropped, one can have 5k plus followers and be getting just 2 likes. I thought a person hasn’t been posting, until I checked her page and saw that IG hasn’t be showing me her post."

sophydeefoods:

"I don't even bother anymore ‍♀️ i get followers everyday but my numbers are stuck. i am focusing on my content abeg. "

