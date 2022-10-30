Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, stirred a series of funny reactions on social media after shooting her shot at the Ooni of Ife

The Yoruba monarch had taken on a number of wives in recent times and Nkechi showed her interest in becoming one of them

In a social media post, she noted that she was patiently waiting on the Ooni for her turn and fans reacted

Controversial Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing, caused an online buzz after showing interest in becoming one of the Ooni of Ife’s new wives.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a photo taken of her and the Yoruba monarch at an event.

The actress then accompanied the photo with a caption where she shot her shot at the Ooni and told him that she was patiently waiting for her turn.

Actress Nkechi Blessing shows interest in becoming Ooni of Ife's wife, shoots her shot. Photos: @nkechi_blessing_sunday, @ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Ooni of ife Sir,I am patiently waiting for my turn..thank you in advance sir”

See her post below:

Nigerians react in funny ways to Nkechi Blessing shooting shot at Ooni of Ife

The controversial actress’ interest in being one of the king’s new wives sparked funny comments online. While some people were pleased by the idea of the drama the union will bring, others noted that Nkechi will make it a habit to call out the kingmakers online.

Read some comments below:

black_iva22:

"If NBS enter palace na the last wife oni go marry be that "

dadamoturayo:

"Problem ti wo palace niye if all the remaining wife's nor Waka well them go collect nbs no dey take nonsense."

midesmart:

"If nkechi enter palace many things go spoil nk go turn palace to Fuji house of commotion oba go need shock absorber."

ayluv4real:

"This one wan go scatter palace o, abeg oooo."

_prenma_:

"The endless online dramas and fights have to stop first. Make Daddy Ooni no die before his time. I'm sure the people of Ife need him alive abeg"

everythingmayowa:

"Una sure say ooni go survive with nkechi, small thing she go don call abobaku and chief priest of the kingdom out on social media ."

moyoprisc:

"She will set palace on fire"

frances_sapphire:

"She’ll give us palace content."

emmanuelanthony004:

"This is an insult to the King this woman should rest ma haba. Make she no put herself into trouble one day oh hmmm."

ivieakhere:

"Them don see this man finish.. tiktokers self de use him catch cruise. The audacity."

konamiboy_:

"All of the ooni’s wives are smart and brilliant."

BBNaija's Nina drags Nkechi Blessing

Nkechi Blessing recently stirred a reaction from Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Nina, who remarried after two years to an African-American businessman Chris Miller.

Nkechi, in a statement, stressed that keeping one's marriage off social media doesn't mean it would work.

Following the actress’ post, BBNaija reality star Nina fired back at Nkechi, who she said was chasing clout.”

Source: Legit.ng