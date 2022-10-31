Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing recently bagged an award for best actress in 2022 for her role in the new movie, Tanwa Savage

The curvy movie star took to her Instagram page to share the good news while thanking her fans for voting for her and helping her achieve the milestone

Fans of the actress have reacted to the post, slamming bloggers for not reporting the big win for the movie star

Nollywood star Nkechi Blessing has recently stirred emotions online with a post she shared on her page, announcing that she's the latest recipient of the actress of the year award for 2022 from the Nigerian Achievers Award.

The movie star thanked God almighty in her post for granting the win. She also thanked her fans for taking out of their hard-earned money to vote for her and ensured that she won.

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessings stirs reactions online as she reveals to have recently won the best actress award. Photo credit: @nkechi_blessing_sunday

Source: Instagram

However, in reaction to the post by Nkechi Blessing, her fans took to social media to slam the Nigerian media space and gossip blogs for not reporting the actress' win.

They further noted that if it were controversial news about the movie star, they are always quick to share and report it.

See Nkechi Blessing's post about winning the best actress of the year below:

See how netizens reacted to Nkechi Blessing's post about winning the best actress of the year award:

@onepoor_gesh:

"Congrats, @nkechi_blessing_sunday You certainly deserve this and more to come."

@adebanjotune:

"And the winner is !!!!!!!!!!!!! @nkechi_blessing_sunday !!!!! If I didn’t come here I won’t see it anywhere o!!! Awon werey commot eye like say no be big news !!!! God pass them!!!!!"

@har__nn___y:

"Bloggers no go see dis one carry o...Congratulations mama."

@simanation20:

"Bloggers where una dey!!! U re been summoned by the gods."

@dcfather01:

"Blessings I beg when you go dedicate one of dis award to me."

@ofojebe_og:

"NBS... Celebrate this one with us, give us some suya... Congratulations."

@splash_of_life_:

"Keep giving them hot hot abegGod no be man. Congratulations dearest NBS."

