Popular Nigerian actress, Omowunmi Dada, was one of the celebrity guests who attended the recently held Elesin Oba movie premiere.

Just like most Nigerian celebrity events, there was a dress code and Omowunmi no doubt stole the show with her attire.

The dress code for the night was ‘oleku’ and the actress showed up in an outfit made from a. traditional fabric but sewn into a modern styled gown.

Actress Omowunmi Dada steals show with huge gele at Eleshin Oba movie premiere. Photos: @omowunmi_dada

Taking things a bit further, she also stole the show with her huge and statement headgear also known as a gele.

In photos and videos making the rounds from the event, the movie star was seen dancing happily and mingling with other guests as she enjoyed the attention her statement headpiece drew.

See photos and videos of the actress’ unique outfit below:

Internet users react to Omowunmi Dada’s huge headgear

After snaps of the actress’ outfit made the rounds online, it drew a series of funny comments from netizens.

Some of them wondered if others at the premiere would be able to see the movie if they happened to sit behind the actress.

Read some of their comments below:

jay_onair:

"Na she get film!! No argument."

Justphabulous:

"Abeg who sat behind Omowunmi at this screening‍♀️. Na gele they go dey watch."

choplifekitchenlagos:

"My mother’s gele the day I show my husband to be ."

awuklins_celebritytailor:

"Okay she shall own her own space in the hall..I mean no body absolutely, nobody shall sit-down behind her."

sandypreneur:

"That's how you make THE statement."

_mofe.rae:

"I’m sure it was tied there cos how did she enter car?"

live_love_lagos:

"How are the people behind her supposed to watch the movie "

adorable_lorrie:

"Madam.kofo dey learn"

adorablenaomi:

"This is madam kofo pro-max "

_neitalee:

"She stole the show ❤️❤️❤️"

