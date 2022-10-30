Actress Nkechi Blessing stirred huge reactions online after she decided to show interest in becoming one of Ooni's queens

Controversial actor Uche Maduagwu has also reacted to his colleague's post by dragging her on his page

Maduagwu noted that what the king wants is a queen and not a radio without battery like Nkechi

Uche Maduagwu has joined several Nigerians to knock his colleague Nkechi Blessing for daring to shoot her shot at the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Capitalizing on the actress' controversial nature, Maduagwu disclosed that what the king wants is a queen and not a radio with battery.

Uche Maduagwu reacts to Nkechi Blessing's intention to become queen Photo credit: @uchemaduagwu/@nkechiblessingsunday

Source: Instagram

He continued by saying that some Yoruba actresses like Nkechi did not read the Ooni's advert properly.

It's no surprise that Maduagwu decided to drag the actress seeing as he is known for jumping into issues concerning celebrities.

Nkechi on her own part is alos known for not having a filter or stop button anytime she gates into a messy fight with a colleague or lover.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Maduagwu's post

che_esom:

"She will come for him but he will surely have a come back. She can't keep him shut"

musujohn2:

"Leave this woman she no even dey look your side."

eberechiii:

"peace is not an option vawulence is the best option "

tams__k:

"Emotional damage!!!!!"

stargal.8.9:

"Trouble dey sleep u dey wake am"

i_am_okonkwo:

"Nor be this goat say she nor need man ? Oh she fit wait for Ooni ? Goat."

sublime141:

"This one loud gon"

Drama As BBN’s Nina Ivy drags actress Nkechi Blessing

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing stirred a reaction from Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Nina, who remarried after two years to an African-American businessman Chris Miller.

Nkechi, in a statement, stressed that keeping one's marriage off social media doesn't mean it would work.

Following the actress’ post, BBNaija reality star Nina fired back at Nkechi, who she said was chasing clout.”

Nkechi shares ‘adult toys’ at mum’s remembrance

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday seems to be giving equally controversial singer, Portable, a run for the title of social media nuisance going by comments that made the rounds online.

A man took to social media to lambaste the actress as he likened her to the Zazu Zeh crooner.

Nkechi Blessing fell on the wrong side of social media critics after she shared ‘adult toys’ as souvenirs at her late mother’s one year remembrance.

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Nkechi Blessing unveiling her boo

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, appears to be off the market as she finally broke the news that she is in a new relationship.

The movie star had been known to have controversial relationships in the past and decided to keep her love life private after the previous messy breakup she had.

Tonto however made her new relationship status known after she took to social media to congratulate her colleague, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, who just unveiled her new man.

