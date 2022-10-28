Actress Nkechi Blessing recently shared a statement that didn't go down well with BBNaija reality star Nina Ivy

Nkechi spoke about people who kept their marriage off social media, but it still didn’t work, as she advised her followers to be real

Nina, however, didn’t take Nkechi’s statement lightly as she lashed out at the actress, who she said was chasing clout

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing recently stirred a reaction from Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star Nina, who remarried after two years to an African-American businessman Chris Miller.

Nkechi, in a statement, stressed that keeping one's marriage off social media doesn't mean it would work.

The actress wrote on her Instastory:

“She kept her marriage off social media e still no work, my darlings do you, the world will adjust.”

See the post below:

Nina drags Nkechi Blessing

Following the actress’ post, BBNaija reality star Nina fired back at Nkechi, who she said was chasing clout.”

In her words:

“Not everything is for your clout, plus you know nothing absolutely about me, you can only feed off social media news so plz shush.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

shangeorgefilms:

"What did Nkechi say wrong biko? Smh."

iamfareedahadisa:

"She serves her right..... cloutiana nkechi.... .

real_bukolami:

"Make una no fight ooo."

king__osheyi:

"Are we starting the day with this ?"

godwinayilerou:

"But she don’t say anything bad ."

king__osheyi:

"Can we start using voice note on Instagram plssssssssss."

portable_alaga1:

"But she wasn't referring to her nah and what nkechi said is real fact."

pretishona:

"NBS is right."

official_cute_hussey:

"Refreshments before we start the vawulence."

thacutepixel:

"I see nth bad in what nkechi said and she never mentioned name o it might just look like a reference agh why she go Dey talk say make and adult female like shutup Nawa sef."

Nina remarries

Legit.ng had reported that BBNaija star, Nina Ivy, got married to one African American, Chris Miller.

The couple reportedly met in 2021 and dated for seven months before making things official and getting married in a court in the United States of America.

Nina’s new union was said to have taken place in April 2022, and the reality star has also changed her social media pages to reflect her new surname.

Source: Legit.ng