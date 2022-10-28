Nollywood actress Cossy Orjiakor has yet again called out her tenant, a former Nigerian footballer Chimezie Mbah, over an alleged rent payment forfeiture

Cossy, in a post shared on her social media page, noted that the soccer star and his sister both assaulted her and left her with injuries to her leg and other parts of her body

The actress also shared a video of where Chimezie stoned her with rocks, and noted that he once threatened to stab her to death

Popular entertainer Cossy Orjiakor trends online after she took to her social media page to call out a Nigerian football star that stays in one of her apartments in Lagos.

The actress disclosed in her call out that the footballer had refused to pack out of the Airbnb apartment she gave him and had stayed in since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in 2020.

Former Nollywood actress Cossy Orjiakor has taken to social media to call out her ex-tenant Chiemzie Mbah after he threatened to kill her. Photo credit:@cossybarbie

Cossy also alleged in the calling out on her Instagram page that Chiemezie threatened to kill her twice. She said he tried to hit her on the head with tiles the first time while the second tried stabbing her with kitchen knives.

Legit.ng, in its bid to confirm the situation the actress is currently faced with, reached out to her to seek an explanation on some of the allegations she made against her tenant.

Cossy in a short chat with Legit.ng revealed how the trouble started, where things lie at the moment, and what her next course of action would be.

He owes a lot of people money; I am not the only one

"I have voice notes and recordings of different people who usually come to the house to fight him because he is owing them. He owes a lot of people, and it is overwhelming. There was a time he was owing okada riders, there was another time he was owing an Uber driver and he went as far as owing POS people too."

Cossy noted that since she observed he was a chronic debtor, she has been looking for a way to evict the footballer from her Airbnb apartment. However, he had always resisted, creating trouble.

Chiemezie threatened to kill me twice

The voluptuous actress also disclosed how the ex-footballer tried to harm her twice in ways that could have led to her death. She said:

"The last time he threatened to kill me was after I told him to stop bringing people he had scammed to the house because he was putting everyone else at risk. The conversation got heated, and we started shouting at each other I didn't know he had planned with his sister, who was staying with him and his Polish wife. While I was on call facing away, his sister just attacked me from behind and bit me on my chest and leg.

"While the fight between me and Chiemizie's sister was going on, I just heard when a tenant told me to run away that Chiemzie was coming with tile and planned to smash it on my head. He also later brought out two kitchen knives and threatened he was going to stab me."

Cossy revealed that she didn't sleep in her house that night, she had to seek refuge at a police station.

All I want now is that he should come and open my apartment

When we asked Cossy if the tenant was still staying in her house, she said no and that he had moved out about a month ago but left the apartment locked up, leaving a generator inside.

"All I want now is for him to come and open my apartment so that new people can access it. I can't break into the place so that he doesn't come back and lie that he left valuables in the place. I want him to come and open the apartment and never return since he has finally moved out after two years of torture."

Cossy Orjiakor calls out her tenant, who insulted her and threatened to beat her up

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when the actress Cossy Orjiakor took to her Instagram page to drag one of the tenants, Chimezie Mbah, who she claimed threatened to deal with her.

Cossy called on her fans and followers to hold Chimezie responsible if anything happened to her as she wondered why someone who couldn't keep rules and regulations would be willing to beat up his landlady.

She shared photos of Chimezie and his wife and said the lady he dealt with had wounds all over her body. The actress further advised him that instead of beating and threatening, he should rather pack out of her house in peace.

