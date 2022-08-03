Popular Nollywood actress, Cossy Ojiakor has called out one of her tenants Chimezie Mbah who she accused of insulting her

The actress shared a photo of the Chimezie and declared that he is owing her rents and refused to pay

She urged the man to pack out of her house and called on the general public to hold him responsible if anything happens to her, Nigerians have reacted to her post

Actress Cossy Orjiakor took to her Instagram page to drag one of he tenants, Chimezie Mbah who she claimed threatened to deal with her.

Cossy call on her fans and followers to hold Chimezie responsible if anything happened to her as she wondered why someone who can't keep rules and regulations will be willing to beat up his landlady.

Cossy Ojiakor exposes her tenant

Source: Instagram

She shared photos of Chimezie and his wife and said the lady lady he dealt with has wounds all over her body.

The actress further advised him that instead of beating and threatening, he should rather pack out of her house in peace.

She also accused Chimezie's wife of supporting him and noted that even if she won't be able to match him, she would get people who will beat him back if he dares touch her.

Check out her post below:

Nigerians react to Cossy's post

Social media users have reacted differently to the post Cossy shared about her tenant who threatened to beat her up.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

captivatingtsewo:

"Chimezie you wan beat yout landlady? Carry your muscles go find another house rent monthly."

Misschidel:

"I really don’t understand how people reason ooo.. instead of you to talk calmly with the person ur owing, ur rather threatening her. The audacity for me sha."

Iamkingdinero2:

"I don save him photo , he go really see me beat , make nothing happen to Cossy oo, I no go even take am easy with anybody."

Official_wendy__:

"Tell us your house make we come drag am comot for your house,f ine boy like this."

Cossy Orjiakor trolls journalist who published fake news about her

Actress Cossy Ojiakor called out a journalist named Tunde Moshood for allegedly reporting fake news about her.

According to the actress, this individual tarnished her image by falsely reporting that she sleeps with animals.

Cossy pointed an accusing finger at the media house owned by this journalist. She mocked the organisation for not prospering despite their past popularity.

