Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW's wedding on October 22 was nothing short of a celebrity party

There were great, funny, as well as hilarious moments during the wedding party and one of them was Isreal's reaction while eating cake

His wife Sheila fed him cake during their reception and Isreal looked uninterested as he chewed with all his might

Even at his wedding, Davido's Isreal still managed to get people to laugh with his funny mannerisms and body language.

During his wedding reception that held recently, the 30BG crew member's wife Sheila was instructed to feed him cake, which she did.

Isreal DMW chews cake strongly at his wedding Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Seated, Isreal chewed hard, and the impact could be seen on the sides of his head.

The funnyman only smiled and nodded in satisfaction when the MC asked if he enjoyed the cake his wife happily served him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

mcedopikin:

"Hahaha juju Dey chew the cake like pounded yam , and I tell am small small ooo "

callmedamy:

"If you know say you no fine try marry fine wife o …she’s so pretty."

chika_thelmaduru_uk:

"This guy local shasee as he dey chew cake as if na kulikuli."

cdqolowo:

"Haha Israel na cake u dey chew like shaki like dis ❤️ happy married life my bro."

leeeymarrh:

"See him mouth .. Mai oga don marry now he go try Dey serious now."

joymena_realtor:

"Say the cake strong ni? Congratulations to him and his beautiful bride."

25peaches_interiors:

"He just wants to sleep .. all this one no concern juju "

srichee4

"Why juju no go calm Wey him dey look him Oga and his Oga crew for front seat "

Davido, Chioma, Cubana Chiefpriest, 30BG crew member storm Benin for Isreal’s wedding

Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW had his wedding ceremony in Benin on October 22 and his boss turned up for him.

In a video sighted on Davido's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest's page, the 30BG boss as well as his other crew members and his assurance, Chioma flew on a private jet to Benin.

All the men on the trip rocked white coordinated outfits, while Chioma donned a shimmery green and gold outfit.

