A little boy who happens to be the first grandchild of his grandparents has been showered with excess love

The doting grandparents have not failed to spoil their first grandchild with affection since he was born

A viral video showed the couple making sure the little boy enjoys life like a king while eating his lunch at home

A video of a little boy having lunch at home has stirred reactions online.

The handsome baby boy was being fed by his grandma who took her time to feed him to his satisfaction.

While he ate, his grandfather squatted in front of him and used a pillow to blow air on him.

The video was shared online with the caption

"Tell me your son is the first grandchild without telling me your son is the first grandchild."

Netizens gush over sweet video

The video has kept people in stitches as netizens gush over the couple's amazing love for the little boy.

@flo_blossom said:

"Your baby loves food he even opens his mouth before a spoon comes hai I wouldn't babysitting this kind of baby."

@sparklingjones commented:

"He’s ready to fight if that spoon doesn’t arrive quickly and swiftly. He barely swallows before waiting on the next. Love this."

@slimonaaa said:

"Awww this is tooo cuteeee! Everyone gathered around the royal cuteness. Look at Seannnn omg I miss that face man."

@__minnieee2 wrote:

"My kid 7 still the only grandchildren. Lol Long story short on Christmas everybody have to have a meeting so we don’t by the same stuff again."

@ggranny1 said:

"You done for now. Can never say no to this little person. Absoulute joy and chance to get it right."

@mawuena22spark said:

"I like the way ur baby eats,my nieces and nephew, u would have to beg or fight them."

Watch video below:

