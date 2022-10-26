Singer Davido has a fully packed November and the music star is already working twice as hard to get his body in shape

Davido flooded his IG stories with pictures from his gym training session while disclosing that he has been away for about six months

According to the singer, he has a major concert, his uncle’s inauguration and a new song release in the coming month

Fans and supporters who have missed Davido’s gym updates are in luck as the 30BG singer is back like he never left.

Davido recently took to his Instastory channel to announce that he has resumed his training session after being away for about six months.

Davido returns to gym. Photo: @Davido

Source: Depositphotos

"After about six months away from the gym, we back baby,” the Assurance hitmaker captioned a photo showing some of his sporting gear.

The series of clips that followed captioned the singer with a trainer in his residence. Other team members equally joined Davido in the rigorous exercise sessions.

Another set of videos captured the singer throwing punches with his personal boxing trainer. From indications, the rain didn’t stop the singer from achieving his exercise goals for the day.

Busy month for Davido

According to Davido, November is going to be a packed-up month for him as he has a slate of activities lined up.

The singer has a show at the popular State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. He also has his uncle’s governorship inauguration ceremony and equally plans to release a new song.

"Back to the grind, November is a month of blessings and change," the singer's caption read in part.

Check out the screenshots below:

As shared by Davido on Instastory. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido and 30BG members training. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

