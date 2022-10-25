Nigerian music superstar, Davido, got social media buzzing when a video of him dancing to Kizz Daniel's latest hit, Odo Cough emerged online

In the video, Davido was making the signature move for the trending song together with some of his crew members

Fans have reacted differently to the singer's dancing video, while some commended him, others slammed him for jumping on anything

Music superstar, Davido, once again showed why many people love him as a feel-good video of him emerged online.

In the fun video, the several hits maker, alongside some of his team members were seen dancing and vibing to his colleague, Kizz Daniel's latest hit, Odo Cough.

Davido dances to Kizz Daniel's Odo. Credit: @davdio @kizzdaniel

Davido did the Odo moves so well that members of the online community couldn't look away, a young boy also joined him on the dance floor, and it was so interesting to watch.

Nigerians react to video of Davido' vibing to Odo Cough

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Davido dancing and vibing to Kizz Daniel's Odo Cough, while some commended him, others threw shades at him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Marichuy____:

"Normally OBO na joy giver."

Chydy_power:

"Baba too play such a rare gem."

Reverenjeremiah:

"Davido dey always turn up."

Oluwaseunfunmi.oladele:

"A man with a big heart, always happy and free spirited, I love his type so much."

Wizkidback_:

"Baba don still dey find remix again, I trust Kizz e no go grant am this time around."

Comerado:

"Davido go just dey associate himself with success, make himself sing better song wey him mates go dey vibe to."

Jaiye Kuti holds rail for support as she dances to Kizz Daniel's Odo

In another news about Kizz Daniel's Odo, Legit.ng previously reported that the song trended online, and different people have hopped on the challenge interesting challenge.

Popular veteran actress Jaiye Kuti shared a video of her version of the challenge, and her followers had a good laugh.

The actress held on to a rail for support as she turned her huge behind and waist in her short dress.

