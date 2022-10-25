Music superstar, Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, got everyone talking when they met up with the Ooni of Ife

The king received the couple as they linked up at a wedding ceremony, but the way they greeted each other sparked reactions online

Social media users spotted the way the monarch looked at Chioma, and it sparked interesting reactions online

A photo that emerged from Davido and Chioma's meeting with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has got everyone talking on social media.

Chioma and Davido met with the monarch during the wedding ceremony of businessman Taiwo Afolabi's daughter, and they exchanged pleasantries with him.

Ooni of Ife's gaze at Chioma when they met sparks reactions online. Credit: @davidoandchioma @flytv

The monarch's gaze at Chioma, who wore a dress that exposed her cleavage, despite one of his wives' presence, has got people wondering what might be going on, judging by his streak of marrying women lately.

Social media users have joked around the photo, with many of them making funny suggestions.

Nigerians react to photo of Davido and Chioma meeting Ooni of Ife

A social media user raised concerns about the Ooni's look at Chioma, and members of the online community shared hilarious reactions.

Official_oye:

"I'm not thinking what you are thinking but I'm seeing what you're seeing."

Mira_ozems:

"I wish Ooni will say he wants to marry Chioma make we see wetin go happen , I wan watch drama."

Maameyaakoduah3:

"Ooni low-key use shades cover eye but he dey see things through thus why Davido wants to divert his attention."

Dulcelily001:

"Abeg oo! Chioma no go fit do 10th wife oo...abi is it no 11 he is going on to."

Real.princess___:

"Abeg make Ooni no put spirit of misbehaviour for David body again oh."

_Phiabeauty:

"Abeg how can we trace what Ooni is looking at, those shades be covering a lot."

Mira_ozems:

"Ooni dey look Chioma, Ooni’s wife sef dey look OBO anyways double o dey their names make dey collaborate."

Source: Legit.ng