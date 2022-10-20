Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, is a husband again, and Nigerians can't stop talking about his decision to take a fifth wife

The monarch tied the knot with Olori Princess Aderonke Ademiluyi, who is his fifth wife, after taking his fourth in less than a week

The new couple got married in an elaborate royal wedding, and videos from the event have emerged on social media

Social media came alive when the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, took his fifth wife just five days after marrying his fourth one.

The monarch married Olori Princess Aderonke Ademiluyi, in an elaborate royal wedding on Thursday, October 20, at his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun state and videos from the event have made it to social media.

Ooni of Ife marries 5th wife. Credit: @ooniadimulaife @citypeopletv

Source: Instagram

His marriage to Princess Aderonke came just five days after marrying his fourth wife, Princess Ashley Adegoke, on October 15.

As with his previous weddings, the Ooni was nowhere in sight. Instead, he was represented by the royal guards, maids, palace chiefs and royal staff.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to reports, Princess Ademiluyi has known the King before he ascended the throne in 2015. The London-trained lawyer is a very well-known entrepreneur who shuttled between the UK and Nigeria, among other things.

The monarch is also set to marry his sixth wife, Princess Temitope Adesegun, in a few days.

Watch videos from the event below:

Watch another video of the royal wedding below:

Nigerians react to the news about Ooni's wedding

Social media users have reacted differently to the news about the king taking his 5th wife in less than a week.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Meerah_cul:

"Ooni of Ife is now taking wives at the same rate Messi was scoring goals."

_Deagram"

"Only him knows when he will stop. This is just the beginning. Sixth on the way."

Stanbnx:

"Some said Ooni of ife go reach everybody."

Halys_hia:

"Women empowerment scheme."

Xlyteofficial:

"Immediately he chop breakfast once, him just dey marry dey go ni."

King_shacole:

"This one mean am oo, He is actually go to the 10th wife, And some women never see draw Omo una girls make una go pray well there's still slot."

Kinson0003:

"What women will never tolerate from an average man, they will tolerate from rich & and influential men…. It is what it is."

Nobody deserves to be bullied - Ooni of Ife's wife Olori Naomi raises concerns

The wife of the Ooni of Ife, Queen Silekunola Naomi, took to social media with yet another update signalling that her marriage might still be deeply troubled.

Sharing a post on her Instgram page, the mum of one pointed out that no woman should be bullied and walking away from abuse shouldn't take away fundamental human rights.

She continued by disclosing that she had an issue with the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Akure, which made it clear that the system has failed womanhood again.

Source: Legit.ng