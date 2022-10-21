An adorable video of actress Peggy Ovire and her man, Freddie Leonard, has surfaced online to the delight of many

The video comes just hours after the Nollywood actor went public with their romantic relationship

According to sources, Peggy and Freddie will be walking the aisle in front of family and friends in November 2022

It is indeed a rollercoaster of sweet moments for the fans and supporters of Nollywood movie stars Peggy Ovire and Freddie Leonard.

A new loved-up video of the two on Freddie’s Instagram page captured them being all playful as the actress stylishly tried to kiss him.

Peggy Ovire and Freddie Leonard in cute video. Photo: @freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that netizens were taken by surprise after the actor dedicated a birthday post to Peggy and equally used the opportunity to go public about their romantic relationship.

“Look how far we've come baby. It's your birthday today and so the world celebrates you…but our love... I will celebrate always,” the actor wrote on his page.

Freddie and Peggy getting married

In a fresh update, LindaIkeji exclusively reports that the Nollywood stars would be getting married in November 2022.

According to the blogger, Freddie and Peggy’s traditional ceremony is set to hold on November 19 in Warri, Delta state.

Watch video of the two below:

Social media users react

angelaeguavoen said:

"Una too fit abeg!! Ahhhh"

victoriainyama said:

"AWWWWWWWWW so sweet. You're ever a Gentleman....Blessings on U both."

insta.fabss said:

"Two beautiful people,I pray their marriage last o,no Judy shall come between them."

ogesnazzy said:

"Omg I love them together❤️ they are so cute."

onome_jess said:

"I’m so happy abt this I’m just smiling anyhow ,GOD is good."

iamellamensah said:

"My Freddieeeee, My Mendotu is in love I’m happy for you my Darling."

dgood_trouble said:

"Make una marriage last ooo because I tire for all these yeyebrities sorry I mean celebrities."

Source: Legit.ng