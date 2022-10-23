Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire is still basking in the euphoria of her sweet love story with movie star Freddie Leonard as she takes to the gram to express it

Peggy, in a post shared online, showered her fiancee, Freddie Leonard, with loads of praise for always being there for her and for loving her despite how stubborn she could be

The actress also noted how their relationship grew from friendship to dating, and now they're set to get married

Recently engaged Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire continues to spark emotions online with her surreal love story as she showers her fiancee Freddie Leonard with a tonne of praises.

In a post shared on her Instagram page dedicated to Freddie Leonard, Peggy noted that their relationship started as a friendship before it gradually metamorphosed.

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire triggers emotional reactions online with a special message she shared dedicated to her new fiancee Leonard Freddie. Photo credit:@peggyovire/@freddieleonard

Source: Instagram

The actress had nothing but sweet words for her man as she explained that it had been quite a journey to have watched him grow and blossom over the years.

Peggy also disclosed that Freddie gave her the greatest shocker of her life with the now-viral proposal video because she had no idea he was planning something so memorable on her birthday.

See Peggy Ovire's post showering Freddie Leonard with encomium below:

See some of the reactions Peggy Ovire's post praising Freddie Leonard generated online:

@aycomedian:

"Congratulations to my Abk Queen. @freddieleonard oya come make we talk."

@chief_femibranch:

"Chai dis one is sweetin me different happy birthday hun and congrats, I personally can't wait."

@yung_alhaji22:

"May breakfast be far from this cuties... Amen."

@lindaosifo:

"This is sooo beautiful! Congratulations to you beautiful people @freddieleonard."

@adaezeeluke:

"Your love for each other have stood the test of time, I can’t find the words but Peggy my friend I happy for you and wish you a life time happiness with the love of your life."

@freddieleonard:

"I Loved You From The Moment I Laid My Eyes on You.. I Still Love you Now.. Remember Always, That In Good Times and In All Times.. I WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER ! Mrs. Leonard."

