Much-loved Nollywood star Nse Ikpe-Etim has taken to social media in celebration of clocking a new age

The actress shared a photo specially taken for the occasion on her page while letting the world know that she is now a 48-year-old

Many fans and colleagues were spotted in the comment section with congratulatory birthday messages for her

It is indeed a mood of joy and appreciation for Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim, who has witnessed the celebration of another birthday.

The screen goddess clocked 48 on Friday, October 21, and she dedicated a special post to herself on social media.

Actress Nse Ikpe-Etim tensions internet cool birthday photo. Photo: @nseikpeetim

Source: Instagram

Although 48, Nse made it clear that she still feels like a 28-year-old lady. The actress also shared a cool photo specially taken to mark her birthday.

See post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

uzoamaka_a said:

"Happy Birthday ma’am. You inspire me beyond. I look at you and your work and I see what’s possible. Flourish now and always. All my love.❤️."

rechaelokonkwo said:

"Happy birthday to you our legendary iconic delectable queen, I celebrate you my lady and I’m a huge fan of your skills."

tenofease said:

"Happy birthday Nselovey. It's an absolute blessing to be your sister. Pure magic. Such a gift. Your heart is pure gold. I owe you quite a bit and I love you beyond comprehension. ❤️."

cognizeco said:

"Happy birthday Nse Lovey❤️❤️ You’re an amazing and beautifil human being! Love you!"

iamelninorossi101 said:

"Happy birthday to the greatest woman in our movie industry God bless you more and more as you celebrate the most memorable day in your life, i wish you the strength to keep doing what you love best and keep the smile on ."

