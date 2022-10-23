Popular Nigerian talents manager, Soso Soberekon, is not in a happy mood as he shared his ordeal with his numerous followers online

Soso was one of the celebrities who turned up for the star-studded wedding of Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW, in Benin city

The businessman revealed that he lost his iPhone at the event, and he is making a mouthwatering offer for anyone who sees it

How about going out to have fun and one turned out to lose something precious, it's definitely not a good feeling.

Ace talents manager, Soso Soberekon, is a victim of such an incident as he narrated his ordeal at Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DWM's wedding in Benin city.

He took to his Instagram page to announce that he lost his precious iPhone at the ceremony, and it housed some of his important work contents.

Soso is offering anyone who could be kind enough to return the phone or help get it back a whooping amount of N500k to N1 million as he made a plea to such persons.

Check out his post below:

Nigerians react to Soso Soberekon's lost phone at Isreal's wedding

Social media users have trooped to the comments section of Soso Soberekon's page to share mixed reactions about his lost iPhone at Isreal DMW's wedding.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

1nwakanwa:

"Please kindly return it it’s not just about the phone, ya all came to celebrate with your bro and sis who got married so you should look out for each other, I hate regrets."

crown_thecook:

"Is there no tracker on the phone... If you registered it you should be able to track it."

Omaani27:

"I hope the person never delete or flash am."

Qbase1000:

"I be wan write am yesterday say na Benin una Dey ooo! Loose guarding isn’t allowed on that ground."

Elisha2003eretabe:

"Benin here I come, that phone must come out."

