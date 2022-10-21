Controversial DMW member, Isreal, will be getting married in a star-studded white wedding ceremony on Saturday, October 22

Ahead of the special day, an overjoyed Isreal took to his social media page with videos showing the massive venue for the ceremony

The video shared captured planners and decorators setting up the venue which is expected to host the likes of Davido among other top superstars

It is indeed a time of joy and celebration for Davido’s controversial aide, Isreal DMW, who is finally getting married to the love of his wife.

The funny individual had a colourful traditional wedding on Thursday, October 20, which was attended by friends and close family members.

Venue of Isreal DMW's white wedding spotted. Photo: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Ahead of the white wedding ceremony set to go down on October 22, an excited Isreal took to his Instastory channel to flaunt the venue for the event.

The video shared captured decorators and planners working hard to beautify the space ahead of the wedding ceremony.

From indications, it is going to be a royal-like affair as several gold-coloured chairs were lined up for guests.

The hall also has ample lighting with impressive chandeliers hanging from the ceiling.

Check out the screenshots below:

Cool venue of Isreal DMW's white wedding ceremony. Photo: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

