Davido's Isreal wedded his lover the traditional way in Benin and he shared photos and videos from the beautiful ceremony

Juju as he is fondly called is married to an equally funny woman Sheila, and after their ceremony she shared a post on her Instagram page

Expressing joy over landing the best of men, Sheila warned ladies not to forget that men cannot be trusted

Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW aka Juju is finally a married man and congratulations are in order.

Juju's wife Sheila, shortly after their ceremony took to Instagram with beautiful photos and a clip from their traditional wedding.

Isreal DMW 's wife brags online after wedding ceremony Photo credit: @sheila.courage

Source: Instagram

The young lady who is clearly happy to have landed her man revealed ow happy she is as she expressed gratitude to Jesus.

She then went on to brag about the fact that she now has a husband but told ladies not to forget that men cannot be trusted.

Sheila also warned the men about how problematic women can be before she added that she and Isreal are the best for each other.

"I don get husband y’all be safe out there don’t forget that Adam cannot be trusted and women get wahala I’m the best and the best has me❤️ I'm HAPPY THANK YOU JESUS!!!"

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Sheila's post

life_of_simbi:

"Take care of our juju o❤️"

queen.gold__:

"She say y’all be safe out here"

zhang_wei_carl:

"Chioma look alike❤️"

madam_surprises:

"The caption….. God bless this union."

josephikenna7:

"There's is a deep message from this caption..if u know u know... God bless ur union."

1st_q.u.e.e.n:

"Congrats baby girl God bless your home ❤️"

te___ga:

"Pls take good care of our juju na good man."

suzyangel1020:

"Congratulations beautiful ❤️ go and enjoy all the marital blessings "

Isreal DMW shares videos of lavish, tastefully decorated venue for traditional wedding

Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW and his fiancee Sheila held their traditional wedding on Thurday, October 20.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, Juju as he is fondly called, shared videos of the set-up and preparation in place for his big day.

In the first clip, the groom-to-be showed different huge, beautiful portraits of him and his fiancée at different points on the wall, decorated with flowers.

Source: Legit.ng