Singer Davido and his third baby mama, Chioma Rowland, continue to get people making assumptions about their relationship status

A new photo of the two captured them walking hand in hand at the venue of a concert where Davido performed

The picture has stirred mixed reactions from many online with some people insisting that they are back as lovers

Singer Davido and on-and-off lover, Chioma Rowland, are currently trending on social media after they were spotted in a photo.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma took many by surprise after a video shared by Davido’s team member captured her at the singer’s recent show in Lagos.

New photo of Davido, Chioma stirs reactions. Photo: @davido/@thelagospaparazzi

Source: Instagram

The video showed Chioma in the front row and she wasn’t entirely pleased when a camera recorded her.

Well, another photo from the night has made it to social media and netizens are back to speculating about the status of their relationship.

Although hard to tell if it was at their time of exit or arrival, the image captured Chioma and Davido walking hand in hand with other team members spotted behind them.

Check it out below:

Social media users react

pwedysay said:

"I don't heavy her relationship at all imagine having a whole baby with another child if reverse was the case will he come back ?"

janes_beauty_and_luxuries said:

"E go shock una. Their wedding is in November in UK. Someone should write it down. They decided to keep it off social media this time around."

lush_wardrobe__ said:

"I love this couple. Dey purposely went low key coz of social media I guess."

ezekwueche_1 said:

"Both have them never declared their relationship ended, so I'm thinking they just lowkey...chioma is too fine abeg."

annesanaekwe said:

"Some of y’all here saying, she went back even after he had a baby with someone else. Abeg leave her to her decision, when it’s your turn. Do what you think is right for you and be happy with it. Period."

Source: Legit.ng